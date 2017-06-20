MADRID, June 20 Spain's anti-trust watchdog is
investigating tobacco companies for alleged non-competitive
practices in the manufacturing, distribution and
commercialisation of their products in the country, the CNMC
said on Tuesday.
Philip Morris Spain, Altadis, JT International
Iberia, British American Tobacco Espana and Compania de
Distribucion Integral Logista were all being looked at
as part of the investigation, the CNMC said.
The CNMC made surprise inspections of the companies' offices
in February and March. The investigation could take up to 18
months to be fully resolved, the CNMC said.
If the CNMC finds the companies have been colluding, it may
levy fines of up to 10 percent of their revenues in the year
proceeding the ruling.
Logista, an affiliate of Imperial Brands, denied it
had taken part in anti-competitive practices and said it was
collaborating with the investigation.
Altadis said it was fully cooperating with the investigation
and that it was always careful to abide by competition rules.
Philip Morris also said it was fully cooperating with the
investigation.
BAT and JT International Iberia were not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Paul Day, editing by Louise
Heavens)