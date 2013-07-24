At least 20 dead in Spanish train accident - media

MADRID, July 24 (Reuters) - At least 20 people died after a train derailed outside the northern Spanish city of Santiago de Compostela on Wednesday, local Galician television and the Cadena Ser radio station reported.

A woman who was close to the site of the accident told the radio station that she had first heard a loud explosion and then seen the train derailed.

A Cadena Ser reporter on the scene said that all the wagons had derailed and that the site was strewn with bodies covered with blankets. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Sarah White)