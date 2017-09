MADRID, July 25 (Reuters) - The driver of the train which derailed on Wednesday in the Spanish northern city of Santiago de Compostela is being held in custody in hospital, the Supreme Court of the Galicia region said in a statement.

“The judge has ordered the police to take a statement from the driver, currently under formal investigation, in the hospital where he is being held in custody,” the court said. (Reporting by Julien Toyer)