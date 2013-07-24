FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Up to 45 people killed after train derails in Spain -regional government head
July 24, 2013 / 10:26 PM / in 4 years

Up to 45 people killed after train derails in Spain -regional government head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 25 (Reuters) - Up to 45 people died after a train derailed in Galicia, northern Spain, the head of regional government Alberto Nunez Feijoo told radio station Cope late on Wednesday.

“There are more than 40, or 45 victims (...) between 40 and 45 victims,” he said. “These are provisional numbers (...) We have finished entering the wagons that were destroyed.”

Around 70 people were injured, more than 20 of those seriously, he said. (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sonya Dowsett)

