U.S., British citizens amongst injured in Spanish train disaster-embassies

MADRID, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. and British citizens are amongst the people injured in the derailment of a train in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia, the U.S. and British embassies in Madrid said.

“We are currently gathering information about the accident and are in touch with families of some injured American Citizens,” said U.S. Charge d‘Affaires a.i. Luis G. Moreno in a written statement posted on the U.S. embassy website.

A spokesman for the British embassy said he was aware of one British national being injured. He declined to give further details on the injured Briton’s condition. (Reporting by Tomas Cobos and Sarah White; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)