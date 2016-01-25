FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's Renfe picks six potential high-speed train suppliers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Spanish state-run train operator Renfe has shortlisted six companies, including Siemens and Bombardier, as potential suppliers of new high-speed trains in deals worth up to 2.64 billion euros ($2.86 billion).

Renfe said in a statement it was looking to buy at least 15 trains for up to 1.4 billion euros in a first phase. The price includes the contract to maintain the trains for up to 40 years.

It said its board had also approved the option to increase that order by another 15 trains, for a total of up to 2.64 billion euros.

After a first round of bids Renfe said it has picked Spain’s Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocaril (CAF) and Patentes Talgo, as well as Siemens, Bombardier and Hitachi Rail Italy . It also said France’s Alstom, through two separate units, Alstom Transporte SAU and Alstom Transport SA, had also made the cut. ($1 = 0.9234 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

