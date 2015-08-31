Spain to issue up to 6 bln euros in bonds, including inflation-linked

MADRID, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s Treasury said on Monday it would issue up to 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in ordinary bonds and a further 1 billion euros in inflation-linked paper on Thursday.

It will offer a 5-year bond maturing July 30 2020, with a 1.15 percent coupon; a 10-year bond maturing October 31 2025, with a 2.15 percent coupon; a long-term bond, maturing October 31 2044 with a 5.15 percent coupon.

The inflation-linked offering matures November 30 2024. ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Adrian Croft)