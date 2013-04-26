FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain postpones again Lottery syndicated loan - source
April 26, 2013

Spain postpones again Lottery syndicated loan - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s state-owned Loterias, or Lottery, has postponed again plans to make a syndicated debt issuance, expected to be for 1.5 billion euros ($2.0 billion), a source close to the operation said on Friday.

The issuance, which an economy ministry source said on Wednesday had seen demand of 4.3 billion euros, was halted due to the solid situation of the Spanish Treasury after a run of strong public debt sales, the source said.

Last year Loterias had planned to raise 6 billion euros in debt to help regions struggling to raise cash in the markets, but the plan was scrapped in December when the regions needed less emergency liquidity than was originally thought.

