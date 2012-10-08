Spain's Treasury launches private placement for regional fund

MADRID, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Spain’s Treasury will carry out a 4.86 billion euro ($6.3 billion) private placement to finance part of the country’s regional liquidity fund, issuing bonds that will mature in 2015, 2016 and 2017, the Treasury said on Monday.

The private placement will launch on Oct. 11 and close on Oct. 17, the Treasury said. The deal follows a successful private placement in September.

Spain set up the 18 billion euro fund this year to help the country’s regions cover maturing debt costs. Spanish banks are expected to contribute 8 billion euros to the fund with the remainder coming from lottery funds and sovereign debt.

So far six regions have requested aid from the central government.