FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Treasury launches private placement for regional fund
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

Spain's Treasury launches private placement for regional fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Spain’s Treasury will carry out a 4.86 billion euro ($6.3 billion) private placement to finance part of the country’s regional liquidity fund, issuing bonds that will mature in 2015, 2016 and 2017, the Treasury said on Monday.

The private placement will launch on Oct. 11 and close on Oct. 17, the Treasury said. The deal follows a successful private placement in September.

Spain set up the 18 billion euro fund this year to help the country’s regions cover maturing debt costs. Spanish banks are expected to contribute 8 billion euros to the fund with the remainder coming from lottery funds and sovereign debt.

So far six regions have requested aid from the central government.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.