Spanish digital TV operators must pay back 260 mln euros - EU
June 19, 2013 / 9:47 AM / in 4 years

Spanish digital TV operators must pay back 260 mln euros - EU

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 19 (Reuters) - Spanish television operators must pay back the 260 million euros ($348.2 million) they received to roll out digital TV in rural parts of Spain after the European Commission ruled this amounted to illegal subsidies.

The Commission said on Wednesday that money given by Spanish authorities from 2005 to 2008 to companies offering digital terrestrial television (DTT), which uses traditional antennas, was unfair to competitors.

“Alternative transmission platforms like satellite, cable or the internet could not effectively benefit from those subsidies although, for instance, the satellite platform would be available and suitable to cover the territory,” said the Commission, which acts as the EU’s competition watchdog.

Over the past decade almost all European operators have switched to digital broadcasting because it allows more information to be transmitted and the image quality is superior to analogue.

Rural areas often lack a sufficiently strong network of cable or broadband internet to transfer such television signals.

The Commission said it had started the investigation into the Spanish scheme because of a complaint by a satellite platform operator.

It did not identify the companies involved or say who had raised the complaint. ($1 = 0.7467 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

