Telecinco audience up as Spain wins Euro 2012

MADRID, July 2 (Reuters) - Spain’s success at Euro 2012 helped broadcaster Telecinco increase its audience lead over Spanish rivals in June to 16.7 percent from 14 percent.

Spain’s progress in the soccer tournament, and particularly the semi-final penalty shootout against Portugal, enabled broadcasting rights holder Telecinco increase audience share for a fourth month in a row, media consultancy Barlovento data showed.

Antena 3 had 11.8 percent of the audience, down from 12.0 percent in May, but managed to overtake public broadcaster La1 to claim the No.2 slot.

La1, which has had to cut spending on programming due to austerity measures, had an 11.5 percent share in June, down from 13.4 percent.

Cuatro, part of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Mediaset as is Telecinco, increased its share to 6.8 percent from 5.5 percent, while La Sexta, bought by Antena 3, saw its share slip to 4.5 percent from 4.7 percent. (Reporting By Sarah Morris and Robert Hetz; Editing by Dan Lalor)