FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Reyal Urbis to continue to operate
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
February 19, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 5 years ago

Spain's Reyal Urbis to continue to operate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Spanish property developer Reyal Urbis said on Tuesday it would continue to operate after announcing it would file for insolvency.

In a statement the company said its chairman and controlling shareholder Rafael Santamaria would remain at the helm of the group and was confident an agreement could be reached with the its creditors.

The company said it was filing for insolvency after failing to renegotiate with lenders including Banco Santander, BBVA, Bankia, and Banco Popular. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Clare Kane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.