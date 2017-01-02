New car sales rise 9.3 pct in Spain in December

MADRID, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Spain rose 9.3 percent year-on-year in December to 96,886, a slight slowdown from the pace of growth recorded a month earlier, vehicle manufacturing association Anfac said on Monday.

In November new car sales were up 13.5 percent year-on-year.

A government subsidy scheme for new car purchases, which boosted the auto sector in recent years as Spain exited recession, expired in July. Anfac said demand for cars from households had been notably weaker in the fourth quarter.

In 2016 as a whole new car sales were up 11 percent from 2015 at 1.15 million, Anfac said, helped by strong vehicle purchases by companies and by a booming tourism industry which drove demand in the rentals sector. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)