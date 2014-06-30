FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain June new car registrations to rise by over 23 pct y/y
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 30, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

Spain June new car registrations to rise by over 23 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 30 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Spain will rise over 23 percent in June from a year earlier, a sector source said on Monday, lifted by a government-backed subsidy scheme and a improving consumer sentiment in the midst of an economic recovery.

Car manufacturers’ association Anfac is due to report June’s registration figures on Tuesday.

Car sales rose 16.9 percent in May from a year earlier, the ninth straight month of increases. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)

