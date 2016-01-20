FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen's Audi unit to produce A1 car in Spain as of 2018
January 20, 2016

Volkswagen's Audi unit to produce A1 car in Spain as of 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - SEAT, a division of German carmaker Volkswagen, said on Wednesday that production of the group’s Audi A1 cars would move from Brussels to Spain as of 2018.

Volkswagen, via its Spanish unit SEAT, has a major factory in Martorell, in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia.

The move comes as production of the Audi Q3 compact crossover vehicle moves from Spain to Hungary. Audi is reassigning its car production plans.

“The A1 will also bring investment and jobs to the SEAT factory and will help it reach its full production capacity,” SEAT said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)

