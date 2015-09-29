FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Seat says has produced 700,000 units with rigged VW engines
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Seat says has produced 700,000 units with rigged VW engines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 29 (Reuters) - About 700,000 of the 11 million diesel engines involved in the Volkswagen emissions scandal were manufactured by the company’s brand Seat, a spokesman for the Spanish unit said on Tuesday.

“There only remains a small stock of vehicle with this kind of motor in Spain, just a little more than 3,000 cars, and we’ve told showrooms to put these cars aside,” the spokesman said.

VW, which has admitted to cheating on diesel emissions tests, is under huge pressure to get to grips with the biggest business scandal in its 78-year history. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.