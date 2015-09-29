Spain's Seat says has produced 700,000 units with rigged VW engines

MADRID, Sept 29 (Reuters) - About 700,000 of the 11 million diesel engines involved in the Volkswagen emissions scandal were manufactured by the company’s brand Seat, a spokesman for the Spanish unit said on Tuesday.

“There only remains a small stock of vehicle with this kind of motor in Spain, just a little more than 3,000 cars, and we’ve told showrooms to put these cars aside,” the spokesman said.

VW, which has admitted to cheating on diesel emissions tests, is under huge pressure to get to grips with the biggest business scandal in its 78-year history. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day)