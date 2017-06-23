By Raquel Castillo
| MADRID, June 23
MADRID, June 23 Spain's Prado museum is marking
the WorldPride celebrations in Madrid by creating a tour and
publishing a full-colour guidebook about works in its permanent
collection depicting sexual diversity from the ancient world to
the 19th century.
The works on display included a 16th century marble bust
believed to be of Sappho, the ancient Greek writer who wrote
passionate love poems to other women, to a 17th century portrait
of a bearded woman by Spanish artist Juan Sanchez.
"It isn't erotic, that isn't necessary. It is an historical
reflection," Carlos Navarro, one of the exhibition's curators,
told Reuters.
WorldPride, a festival promoting the rights of lesbian, gay,
bisexual and transgender people, takes place every few years in
a different international city. It is expected to draw up to
three million visitors to Madrid between June 23 and July 2.
One of the jewels of the selection is a little-known early
19th century ink drawing by one of Spain's most important
artists, Francisco de Goya, of a grimacing man dressed in
women's clothes with his skirt hitched up and his stockings
around his ankles.
The drawing bears the handwritten title "El Maricon de la
Tia Gila" or "Aunt Gila's Queer". When Goya was not painting
commissioned portraits for the royal family, he made etchings
depicting ordinary people in Spanish villages in the late 18th
and early 19th centuries.
"Goya is not using that name in an homophobic way, he's
showing that all these people have a place in our society," said
Alvaro Perdices, another curator.
The exhibition, "The Other's Gaze. Spaces of difference" can
be seen in the Prado until Sept. 10.
(Writing by Alba Asenjo; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)