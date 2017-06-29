MADRID, June 29 Men taped stiletto-heeled shoes
to their feet and raced down a narrow cobbled street in Madrid
on Thursday as part of the city's Gay Pride festival, one of the
world's largest LGBT pride celebrations.
Competitors in the annual male-only event made the
precarious dash under rainbow bunting and cheered on by crowds
clutching pink balloons who lined the street in Chueca, a gay
neighbourhood in central Madrid.
Rules state that mens' heels must be at least 10 cm (4
inches) high and the shoes are measured before the race.
Many men donned wigs and skirts for the event, while a few
increased the challenge by running the 100 metres or so wearing
platform boots.
The race is part of the World Pride Madrid festival, which
also features concerts and other events to celebrate diversity.
(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett and Alba Asenjo; Writing by Angus
Berwick; Editing by Alison Williams)