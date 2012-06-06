TIMELINE-Spain's economic crisis

June 6 (Reuters) - In 2008, a long period of expansion in Spain came to an end. A lengthy property bubble burst, the public account surplus became a deficit, and growth contracted 0.9 percent.

March 2008 - Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero wins a second term in office, but without an outright majority.

Third Quarter 2008 - Economy officially enters recession.

Early 2009 - Standard & Poor’s is the first credit rating agency to downgrade Spain, cutting its treasured AAA rating by one notch to AA+.

- Spain adopts an economic stimulus plan worth an estimated 5 percent of GDP, including 8 billion euros of infrastructure projects.

- The Bank of Spain bails out regional lender Caja Castilla-La Mancha, the country’s first bank rescue in recent years.

May-June 2009 - Spain creates a bank bail-out fund, known as the FROB, with firepower of up to 99 billion euros and urges weaker savings banks to merge to improve solvency.

First Quarter 2010 - Spain’s economy exits recession.

April 2010 - As talks intensify on granting Greece an economic bailout, attention turns to Spain amid worries over its public deficit -- 11.2 percent of GDP in 2009.

May 2010 - After initially denying Spain was in trouble, Zapatero announces austerity measures worth around 1.5 percent of GDP. Austerity measures passed over the following six months, including a two percentage point rise in Value Added Tax, are worth an estimated total of 5 percent of GDP.

June 2010 - Spain’s cabinet approves a labour market reform. The bill is passed through parliament in September.

Dec. 2010 - The central government forces the country’s 17 autonomous regions, considered the weak link in spending cuts, to publish more details of their accounts.

Jan. 2011 - Spain passes pension reform that will gradually raise the retirement age to 67 from a previous 65.

June 2011 - Zapatero decides to bring forward national elections to November, four months early.

Sept. 2011 - Parliament passes a constitutional amendment forcing governments to keep balance budgets.

Nov. 2011 - Mariano Rajoy’s centre-right People’s Party wins an absolute majority in Nov. 20 elections as voters punish the outgoing Socialist government for the economic crisis.

Dec. 2011 - New government says on Dec. 30 the public deficit for 2011 would come in at 8 percent of GDP, well above a target of 6 percent. The government also announces new austerity measures with a cut in public spending by 8.9 billion euros ($11.49 billion) in 2012 for all ministries.

-- Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro announces tax hikes to focus on the wealthy, raising around 6 billion euros.

January 2012 - Spain ends 2011 with almost one in four of its economically active population out of work. The jobless rate jumps to 22.85 percent, or 5.27 million people the highest in the European Union.

March 2012 - Spain will aim to save more than 27 billion euros ($35.85 billion) in its 2012 budget through corporate taxes, freezing civil servant wages and ministerial spending cuts. Rajoy has said he will reduce the budget deficit to equal to 5.3 percent of GDP in 2012 from 8.5 percent of GDP in 2011.

First Quarter 2012: - Economy falls back into recession.

April 2012 - Thousands of people protest across Spain against government cuts aimed at tackling the debt crisis.

May 2012 - Gov’t says 2011 public deficit 8.9 percent of GDP.

May 2012 - Bankia asks for a 19 billion euro ($23.77 billion) state rescue on May 25. Spain is nationalising Bankia, which holds some 10 percent of the country’s bank deposits, weighed downn by heavy losses from the property crash.

June 2012 - Montoro says Spain’s high borrowing costs mean it is effectively shut out of the bond market and the EU should help Madrid recapitalise its debt-laden banks. Spain still needs to refinance about 82 billion euros ($102.20 billion) of debt in 2012, while helping its regions to repay maturing debts of about 16 billion euros in the second half of 2012.