Spagna colloca 4,186 mld titoli di Stato a 3 e 9 mesi, tassi in calo

MADRID, 21 luglio(Reuters) - Spain announced the following results at Tuesday's Treasury bill auction BANCS. (Amounts bid, allocated in millions of euros) ISSUE YIELD PREVIOUS PRICE PREVIOUS BID ALLOCATED 3-month -0.053 0.010 100.013 99.998 3,151 441 9-month 0.022 0.075 99.985 99.946 6,745 3,745 The bid-to-cover ratio on the 3-month bill was 7.1 versus 4.4 at the last auction. The bid-to-cover ratio on the 9-month bill was 1.8 versus 1.9 at the last auction. For further information, click on TESORESP08 and BANCS. Keywords: SPAIN DEBT/