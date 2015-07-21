FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spagna colloca 4,186 mld titoli di Stato a 3 e 9 mesi, tassi in calo
July 21, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Spagna colloca 4,186 mld titoli di Stato a 3 e 9 mesi, tassi in calo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, 21 luglio(Reuters) - Spain announced the following results at
Tuesday's Treasury bill auction BANCS.


(Amounts bid, allocated in millions of euros)

  ISSUE     YIELD     PREVIOUS  PRICE     PREVIOUS  BID       ALLOCATED
  3-month   -0.053    0.010     100.013   99.998    3,151     441
  9-month   0.022     0.075     99.985    99.946    6,745     3,745

The bid-to-cover ratio on the 3-month bill was 7.1 versus 4.4 at the last
auction.

The bid-to-cover ratio on the 9-month bill was 1.8 versus 1.9 at the last
auction.


For further information, click on TESORESP08 and BANCS. 

 Keywords: SPAIN DEBT/

