Spain mandates banks for new October 2023 bond - source

LONDON, May 13 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, has mandated Barclays, CaixaBank, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Santander to execute a new syndicated euro bond due in October 2023, a source told IFR on Monday.

The source said that the transaction would be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions, and that all remaining primary dealers in Spanish government bond market would be invited into the syndicate.