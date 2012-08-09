Bond comeback no easy feat for Spanish corporates

* Spanish corps keen to reestablish bond market access

* Price mismatch among the major hurdles

* Liability management may deliver negative image

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - Spanish corporates are itching to return to the bond market, but bankers say it’s not clear investors want to buy debt in Spain -- or that companies will want to pay the price to sell it.

Heavyweights including Telefonica and utility Iberdrola are keen to prove access to funding, following a strong rally in their spreads over the past two weeks and having been locked out of capital markets since the first quarter.

“On the basis that Spanish corporates have not printed for a few months, there are some that will want to take an opportunity if it arrives in September,” said Nicholas Bamber, head of investment-grade bond origination at RBS, which was one of the banks on Telefonica’s EUR1.5bn six-year trade in February.

Demand for that deal, at close to EUR10bn, was among the strongest seen for a corporate deal this year. Iberdrola, the last Spanish corporate to access the euro bond market in March, had similar success after attracting EUR4.5bn for a EUR600m four-year deal.

Telefonica, the largest Spanish corporate bond issuer with around EUR16.5bn of bonds outstanding, has three euro-denominated deals, worth around EUR4.75bn, maturing over the next two years, and bankers say the company has plenty of resources to finance that.

“Spanish corporates are not desperate. They have reasonable amounts of cash and undrawn credit facilities which they can use,” said Bamber.

A potential return to bond markets largely hinges on investor perceptions of the European Union’s support for Spain, he added.

‘GREED VERSUS FEAR’

As cash continues to flow into the corporate asset class, there’s no doubt peripheral spreads are attractive even when the recent recovery is taken into account.

“It’s the greed-versus-fear factor,” said one investment-grade investor.

“There is still too much risk surrounding Spain, just looking at where 10-year yields are, and a danger that the sovereign could lose its investment-grade rating.”

Ten-year yields, hovering around 7%, suggest that long-term funding at that level is not sustainable.

A downgrade to junk - and the risk that corporates would be dragged down as well - would likely be dependent on austerity measures that would be tied to any rescue, analysts say.

Two-year yields on Spanish government debt have halved to around 3.5% over the past two weeks, since ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank would target the short-dated bonds if it was to buy Spanish government bonds.

That has taken huge pressure off Spain by buying time to negotiate the terms of a potential bailout.

SMALL CRIME, BIG PENALTY

Corporates with greater international exposure, including Telefonica, are best placed to issue new bonds - a move that would prove access to funding and ease stability concerns.

The major hurdle, some bankers say, is whether a balance can be reached between what corporates want to pay and the level at which investors are willing to buy.

“There have been a number of recent discussions about whether Spanish corporates would be willing to pay the price that investors might demand,” said another senior banker.

“When you are a well-established corporate, whose only crime is to be based in a country that is suffering, it can be very painful to adjust your price expectations. It may come down to whether investors can be persuaded to buy at the yields that the corporates see as more realistic.”

What is clear is that concessions will be a lot steeper than the 5-10bp offered by the bulk of core corporate issuers, bankers said.

For the more domestic-focused Spanish corporates, including those lower down the investment-grade ratings scale such as Repsol, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-, there is less flexibility.

In those circumstances, liability management may be the only way to persuade reluctant investors to extend the maturity of existing bonds in return for higher coupons.

The caveat in this situation is the image signalled to the market, bankers said.

“When companies do an exchange, they run the risk that they will be seen as a more distressed credit that doesn’t have the ability to access the bond market directly,” said the second banker.

“When a company like Roche does an exchange, investors will always be happy to participate, as it’s the only way for them to maintain their exposure, given that Roche doesn’t issue much. But that dynamic is missing for Spanish corporates.” (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; Editing by Alex Chambers)