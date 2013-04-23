Spanish firms to choose hybrids over preference shares - Fitch

LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - Spanish corporates will likely favour hybrids and convertible bonds over preference shares as a funding tool as they seek to distance themselves from a mis-selling scandal involving similar instruments issued by the country’s banks, according to Fitch.

Preference shares, which are high-risk, complex financial instruments, were widely seized on by Spanish lenders in the financial crisis as a means of bringing in extra capital. But this resulted in thousands of Spaniards losing their life savings, amid claims that they were mis-sold as safe savings products.

To avoid being tarred with the same brush, corporates are now showing signs of turning to the hybrid market instead, which has already seen all-time record issuance so far this year, Fitch said in a report published on Tuesday.

“ can give corporates flexibility and they can receive up to 100% equity credit in our assessment given certain features, reducing leverage ratios and improving credit profiles,” Fitch said.

They also do not dilute existing shareholdings and the bond coupon payments are tax-deductible, unlike equity dividends.

Gas Natural’s recent decision to repurchase perpetual preferred shares issued in 2003, and a similar move by Telefonica, are just two examples of evidence for this move. Repsol has also said that it wants to swap its preferred shares for an instrument that would not dilute existing shares.

None of these three companies has drawn on the hybrid bond market for funding yet, but sources have told IFR that they expect peripheral issuance to pick up over the coming months.

A seven-year absence of hybrids from peripheral euro corporates came to an end in February this year, when Iberdrola printed a perpetual non-call five-year deal, showing that risk appetite has recovered substantially since the depth of the debt crisis.

The Spanish utility, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB+, priced the EUR525m issue to yield 5.875% - well through initial guidance - on the back of around EUR3bn of demand, although it came up slightly short of the initially targeted size of EUR550m.

It priced at a mid-swaps equivalent of 481bp over and a cash price of 99.472. It has since tightened to 468bp on a swaps basis and risen by around two points in cash terms.

Elsewhere in the periphery, Telecom Italia in mid-March priced an eagerly awaited 60 non-call five-year hybrid with a coupon of 7.875% at a cash price of 99.499, or a mid-swaps equivalent of 694.9bp over.

Since printing, that bond has tightened to a swaps spread of 677.7bp over and risen to 101 in cash terms. (Reporting By Josie Cox; Editing by Natalie Harrison)