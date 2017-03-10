The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Repsol on Thursday said it made the biggest onshore oil
discovery in the United States in 30 years with resources
identified in Nanushuk, Alaska, amounting to about 1.2 barrels
of recoverable light oil.
OHL
Along with IFM Investors of Australia, OHL is readying the
exclusion takeover bid for its OHL Mexico unit, in which it has
a 57 percent stake, Expansion reported on Friday. It said the
firms would pay a premium of 25 percent to 30 percent over the
current share price, citing sources close to the deal.
PROSEGUR
The stock market listing of Prosegur Cash has already been
covered by orders from investors, Cinco Dias newspaper reported
on Friday, citing financial sources.
