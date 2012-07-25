FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC-Spain's lottery seeks 6bln euro loan for government fund
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 10:13 AM / 5 years ago

RLPC-Spain's lottery seeks 6bln euro loan for government fund

Tessa Walsh

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s national lottery has asked international banks for proposals on a 6 billion euro ($7.25 billion) syndicated loan to finance its contribution to an 18 billion euro government fund that will ease Spain’s cash-strapped regions’ finances, bankers said.

The 18 billion euro fund was announced by the Spanish government in mid July as Spain’s regions struggled to manage their finances. The rest of the fund will be provided by the Spanish Treasury.

“The national lottery is trying to raise money for the regions,” a senior banker said.

Spain’s regions are facing a funding crisis with billions of euros of maturing debt falling due as they remain shut out of the international capital markets and Spain teeters on the brink of an international bailout.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.