Breakingviews: Chipmaker merger of equals may grapple with bugs

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Are the troubles often found in mergers of equals a feature or a bug? U.S. chipmakers Cypress Semiconductor and Spansion will find out soon enough.

The two companies have agreed to an all-stock combination with a balanced structure. Ownership and board seats will be split evenly. Leadership, too, is finely crafted. Cypress will provide the chief executive and Spansion the chairman of the combined enterprise with a touted value, including debt, of $4 billion.

Spansion boss John Kispert said the deal was “essentially a merger of equals.” These transactions come along every so often. Lafarge and Holcim, the European cement groups, are constructing a huge one at the moment. Not all of them fail, but they are unpopular for good reason.

If neither side is acknowledged to have the upper hand, infighting, paralysis and an exodus of staff and customers often ensue. Look at the struggles between rival factions inside Citicorp and Travelers; the aborted tie-up of advertising giants Publicis and Omnicom ; or the ultimate slow-motion car crash involving Daimler and Chrysler.

The latest attempt puts plenty at stake. Cypress and Spansion reckon they can save $135 million in annual costs, an impressive 7 percent of their combined total revenue. Taxed at 15 percent, say - Cypress is not a big taxpayer - and capitalized, that could be worth roughly $1 billion in net present value.

Owners of the smaller Spansion are being paid a premium of about 21 percent to the average closing price over the last three months. That implies it is the junior partner, and undercuts another common objection to such deals: that one side isn’t being taken over without compensation. Glencore, the commodity trader, was forced to restructure its union with Xstrata to overcome the concern.

Moreover, Cypress keeps its name and headquarters. With its CEO T.J. Rodgers retaining the role, it further suggests Cypress will ultimately be in charge. Rodgers nevertheless was keen to stress the cultural fit between the two companies. That will help, if true. It might even mean Cypress and Spansion engineer a merger of equals that won’t crash. Even when the financial logic computes, though, control usually becomes a central component of M&A.

CONTEXT NEWS

- U.S. chipmakers Cypress Semiconductor and Spansion said on Dec. 1 they had agreed to merge to create a $4 billion company. Spansion shareholders will receive 2.457 Cypress shares for each Spansion share they own, in what amounts to a $1.6 billion acquisition.

- The merged group will be called Cypress Semiconductor and based in Cypress’ San Jose headquarters. Cypress and Spansion shareholders will each own about half the company.

- Cypress founder and Chief Executive T.J. Rodgers will become CEO of the combined company, with Spansion’s Ray Bingham serving as non-executive chairman. Each side will nominate four board directors. Spansion CEO John Kispert said on a conference call that the deal was “essentially a merger of equals.”

- In afternoon trading on Dec. 2, Cypress shares had gained 16 percent, to $12.14, while Spansion’s increased 23 percent, to $28.20.