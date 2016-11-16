FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
UPDATE 1-South Africa's Spar Group says FY profit jumps 22.1 pct
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 16, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Spar Group says FY profit jumps 22.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South Africa's Spar Group reported a 22.1 percent rise in full-year profit on Wednesday, buoyed by strong growth from its Irish unit.

* Headline earnings per share at 1,020.0 cents for the year to end-September, compared with 835.5 cents a year ago.

* Headline earnings per share is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

* BWG Group (SPAR Ireland) delivered excellent growth, underpinned by a positive contribution from all brands and store formats, the firm said in a statement.

* The grocer and wholesaler's full-year turnover up 23.8 percent to 90.7 billion rand ($6.41 billion)

* Increased store network to 2,033 in southern Africa and grew turnover in the area by 9.5 percent to 61.7 billion rand.

* In southern Africa, sales of Spar's private label products rose 12.3 percent on increased demand from price-sensitive consumers. ($1 = 14.1503 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.