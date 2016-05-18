South Africa's Spar Group reports slower half-year profit growth

JOHANNESBURG, May 18 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Spar Group reported on Wednesday a slower rise in half-year profit than in the same period a year earlier, as foreign exchange losses weighed on earnings.

Spar, a wholesaler and distributor to independently owned stores of the same name, said headline earnings per share (EPS) rose 5.4 percent to 480 cents in the six months to the end of March. That compared with 22 percent growth the year earlier.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips our certain one-off items.

Sales rose 16.7 percent to 42 billion rand ($2.68 billion), buoyed by the contribution of BWG Group, an Irish retailer, which Spar bought in 2014.

But finance costs, including foreign exchange losses from the acquisition of Spar Switzerland, spiked to 74.8 million rand, up from gains of 23.8 million rand in the same period the previous year.