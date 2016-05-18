FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-South Africa's Spar Group reports slower half-year profit growth
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 18, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Spar Group reports slower half-year profit growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CEO comment)

JOHANNESBURG, May 18 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Spar Group reported a slower rise in half-year profit than in the same period a year earlier, as weak consumer spending in Africa’s most advanced economy weighed on earnings.

Spar, a wholesaler and distributor to independently owned stores of the same name, said headline earnings per share (EPS) rose 5.4 percent to 480 cents in the six months to the end of March. That compared with 22 percent growth the year earlier.

The firm, which is expanding into Europe to diversify earnings away from South Africa’s volatile rand, bought Spar Switzerland earlier this year.

Total sales spiked 16.7 percent to 42 billion rand ($2.68 billion), buoyed by the exchange rate gains contributions from G Group, the Irish retailer Spar bought in 2014.

In southern Africa sales rose 9 percent as consumers battled with interest rate increases, feeble economic growth and high unemployment.

“We’ve probably hit the bottom,” said Spar Chief Executive Graham O‘Connor, adding conditions will improve as a severe drought in the region draws to an end.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips our certain one-off items.

$1 = 15.6798 rand Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
