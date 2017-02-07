(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 7 South African retailer and
wholesaler Spar Group posts a near 17 percent rise in
sales boosted by retail and local liquor sales.
* Group sales rose 16.9 percent to 25.6 billion rand ($2
billion) for the 13-week trading quarter ended 31 December 2016.
* Spar's group retail sales gained 6.1 percent
* South African sales increased 5.8 percent despite being
impacted by a slow-down in the building materials business, the
company said.
* Liquor sales in South Africa remained robust, with sales
growth exceeding 11.3 percent.
* Sales fell 2.6 percent for the Group's Irish business
following sterling weakness and the strengthening rand, spar
said
* Trading was difficult in Swiss business, SPAR Holding AG,
that was acquired in April last year but the company said it
remains optimistic that results will improve.
* Spar previously closed its distribution centre in Zimbabwe
in November last year due to weak economic growth.
* By 1450 GMT shares in Spar fell 1.66 percent to 180.50
rand($1 = 13.4318 rand)
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)