Dutch retailer SPAR, India partner to part ways
May 10, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

Dutch retailer SPAR, India partner to part ways

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Dutch food retailer SPAR International BV and its Indian partner have decided to part ways when their agreement ends in December, and both companies will pursue operations in India separately, the two companies said.

Max Hypermarket India Pvt Ltd, which signed a five-year licence deal in 2007, runs 13 SPAR hypermarkets across India.

SPAR aims to reach new partnership arrangements with national and regional retailers, the companies said in a joint statement.

Max is also in discussions with potential partners to expand its business in India, the statement added.

French retailer Auchan had held talks with Max’s Dubai-based parent, Landmark Group, for a possible joint venture in India, Times of India reported in February. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre in Mumbai; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

