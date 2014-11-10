FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spar Nord Bank makes conditional, voluntary tender offer for Nørresundby Bank A/S
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Spar Nord Bank makes conditional, voluntary tender offer for Nørresundby Bank A/S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Spar Nord Bank A/S

* Makes a conditional, voluntary tender offer for all shares in Nørresundby Bank A/S

* Says shareholders of Nørresundby Bank are being offered two shares in Spar Nord and 309 Danish crowns for each share they hold in Nørresundby bank

* Offer corresponds to 425 crowns for each share in Nørresundby Bank, and equal to a premium of 63 pct compared with closing market price on Oct. 9

* Says will run Nørresundby Bank as an independent subsidiary for a period of up to three years

* Says given that a full takeover of Nørresundby Bank is not expected to be completed until 2015, a takeover is not expected to have any impact on Spar Nord’s profit, liquidity or capital in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.