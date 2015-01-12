FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spar Nord Bank raises 2014 core earnings outlook
January 12, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Spar Nord Bank raises 2014 core earnings outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Spar Nord Bank A/S :

* Now expects 2014 core earnings before impairment to hover around 1.28 billion Danish crowns ($203.31 million), and impairment to amount to around 495 million crowns

* Previously saw core earnings before impairment hovering around 1.20 billion crowns, and an impairment level that is slightly lower than the 405 million crowns realized in 2013

* Impairment losses of 100 million crowns have been recognized due to valuation of agricultural exposures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2957 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

