BRIEF-Spar Nord revokes its tender offer for Nørresundby Bank shares
January 14, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Spar Nord revokes its tender offer for Nørresundby Bank shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Spar Nord Bank A/S :

* Revokes its tender offer for the shares in Nørresundby Bank A/S; comments on the tender offer to the shareholders of Nørresundby Bank A/S made by Nordjyske Bank A/S

* Previously on Dec.8 Spar Nord made a conditional, voluntary public tender offer for shares in ørresundby Bank A/S not already held by Spar Nord

* Says tender offer comprised a consideration of two shares in Spar Nord and 309 Danish crowns ($49) cash in exchange for each Nørresundby Bank share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3089 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

