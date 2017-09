BRIEF-Spar Nord Bank Q3 net income up to DKK 249 million

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Spar Nord Bank A/S

* Q3 net interest income 479 million Danish crowns versus 457 million crowns

* Q3 loan losses 128 million crowns versus 107 million crowns

* Q3 net income 249 million crowns versus 159 million crowns

* Says 2014 core earnings before impairment are now expected to hover around 1.20 billion crowns

* Says 2014 core earnings before impairment are now expected to hover around 1.20 billion crowns

* Sees despite extraordinary portfolio writedown on agricultural customers in Q3, full-year loan losses, etc. are still expected to end at a slightly lower level than in 2013