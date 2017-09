(Corrects company name to add legal ending in the headline)

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Sparebank1 BV

* Says Geir Arstein Hansen is apointed CEO

* Says Hansen is to be CEO from Sept. 18

* Geir Arstein Hansen replaces Harald Gaupen, who has resigned