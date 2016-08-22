FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sparebank 1 Ringerike Hadeland to review capitalisation, sees further growth
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 22, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

Sparebank 1 Ringerike Hadeland to review capitalisation, sees further growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 22 (Reuters) -

** Sparebank 1 Ringerike Hadeland’s CFO Andrea Soefting told an investor conference: ”The board will now discuss three alternatives to strengthen the capital position: raise more capital in the market, reduce dividend payments, decrease growth, but nothing has been decided yet.

** ”We believe we have good possibilities to raise capital in the market.

** ”We will inform the market some time during the autumn.

** ”We come from a position of a very high core capital ratio, but after a period of significant growth, we see that we are moving down towards our capital ratio targets.

** ”We see good potential for growth in our region going forward as well, that’s why we have to make sure we maintain the capital ratio.

** In Q2 the Tier 1 capital ratio fell to 15.7 percent from 16.7 at the same time last year. The bank targets a level of minimum 14.5 percent. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.