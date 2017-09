Oct 29 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 Ringerike Hadeland

* Q3 net interest and commission income 56.1 million Norwegian crowns versus 58.6 million crowns

* Q3 loan losses 0.7 million crowns versus 5.3 million crowns

* Q3 pretax income 105.5 million crowns versus 79.1 million crowns

* Expects a declining credit growth for the rest of the year, particularly in business market