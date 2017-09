Aug 12 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 BV : * Q2 net interest income NOK 78.0 million versus NOK 77.6 million * Q2 loan losses NOK 1.3 million versus NOK 8.0 million * Q2 pre-tax profit NOK 98.6 million versus NOK 80.3 million * Q2 profit after tax NOK 78.1 million versus NOK 60.8 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage