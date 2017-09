Oct 31 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 Ostfold Akershus

* Q3 net interest income NOK 74.1 million versus NOK 78.6 million

* Q3 loan losses NOK 8.0 million versus NOK 11.1 million

* Q3 net profit NOK 79.6 million versus NOK 54.8 million

* Expects to deliver a good result in 2014