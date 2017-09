Aug 13 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 Ringerike Hadeland : * Q2 pretax profit NOK 96.5 million versus NOK 58.1 million * Q2 net interest income NOK 74.4 million versus NOK 70.9 million * Q2 reversal of loan losses NOK 1.4 million versus loan losses NOK 9.1 million * Expects low interest rates combined with declining credit growth for the rest

of the year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage