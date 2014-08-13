BRIEF-SpareBank 1 SMN Q2 profit before tax NOK 568 million

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 SMN : * Q2 profit before tax NOK 568 million versus NOK 391 million * Q2 loan losses NOK 15 million versus NOK 21 million * Says common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio at the end of H1: 11.4 percent versus

10.3 percent * Says losses and defaults at the bank are expected to remain at a very low

level in 2014 * Q2 net interest income NOK 430 million versus NOK 403 million * Says after a period of self-imposed restrictions, the board of directors has

adopted higher limits for lending activity * Says lending activity is as expected with good growth in mortgage lending and

planned low growth in commercial lending * Says expects higher growth ahead in lending to the business sector * Says will meet the new core capital requirements without issuing stock