Oct 29 (Reuters) - Sparebanken Ost

* 9-Months loan losses 21.4 million Norwegian crowns versus 4.4 million crowns

* 9-Months net interest income 454.2 million crowns versus 414.3 million crowns

* 9-Months net income 367.9 million crowns versus 213.7 million crowns

* Says can be expected lower growth in housing loans