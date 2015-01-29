BRIEF-Sparebanken Vest contemplates sale of up to 189,980 shares in VVL

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Sparebanken Vest :

* Contemplates sale of up to 189,980 shares in Voss Veksel- og Landmandsbank (VVL)

* Has retained Fondsfinans and Norne Securities as bookrunners to explore opportunity to sell up to 189,980 shares in VVL

* Book building will commence immediately following publication of this announcement and may be closed at any time on short notice

* 189,980 shares in VVL represent about 10 pct of outstanding shares in VVL