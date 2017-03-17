FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Sparebanken Vest sees higher growth, limited losses
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 5 months ago

Sparebanken Vest sees higher growth, limited losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, March 17 (Reuters) -

** Sparebanken Vest Chief Executive Jan Erik Kjerpeseth sees turnaround for the economy and faster growth ahead for the bank, he told Reuters on the sidelines of a banking conference on Friday

** Now sees signs of positive developments in the bank's west coast region, which was hit by the sharp fall in oil prices from 2014-2016

** Says Friday's long-awaited contract win for offshore construction firm Kvaerner at Stord will contribute to the optimism

** Says not very concerned about lending losses going forward; sees still-limited losses for the bank, with low direct exposure to the offshore oil industry

** Says oil industry still faces demanding times, but this has only had marginal spillover effects to other sectors of the economy

** Says businesses in the region has benefited from the weak Norwegian currency

** Sees higher growth for the bank in 2017 after a period of limited growth during a required build-up of capital; hopes to reverse trend where foreign banks have taken market share

** Sees signs of lower funding costs, hopes to strengthen margins

** Housing market is stable in the region, not very worried about that (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.