Aug 21 (Reuters) - Sparebanken Vest : * Q2 pretax profit NOK 433 million (Reuters poll NOK 435 million) * Q2 net interest income NOK 575 million (Reuters poll NOK 574 million) * Q2 loan losses of NOK 123 million (Reuters poll NOK 103 million) * Sees to achieve its growth targets in both the retail and corporate market in

2014