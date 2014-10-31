FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sparebank 1 SMN Q3 net interest income up to NOK 463 mln
October 31, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sparebank 1 SMN Q3 net interest income up to NOK 463 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 SMN

* Q3 net interest income 463 million Norwegian crowns versus 434 million crowns

* Q3 loan losses 24 million crowns versus 30 million crowns

* Q3 net income 443 million crowns versus 433 million crowns

* Q3 pre-tax profit 545 million crowns versus 501 million crowns

* Expects the CET1 capital target of 13.5 per cent in 2016 to be achieved by moderate lending growth, profit retention and without an ordinary stock issue.

* Have established a new objective for the parent bank’s costs which presupposes zero growth in nominal crowns for the years 2015 and 2016

* Says through the SMN 2020 project new service concepts will be developed and cost levels adjusted to enable sparebank 1 smn to come across as best for customer experience and to maintain its competitive power Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

