Norway's Sparebanken Hedmark buys Bank 1 Oslo Akershus

OSLO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Norway’s Sparebanken Hedmark said on Monday it has raised its stake in Bank 1 Oslo Akershus to 100 percent from 40.5 percent, creating the country’s fourth-largest savings bank ahead of a planned stock market listing next year.

It total, Hedmark paid 1.9 billion crowns ($219.04 million), almost all in the form of stocks, for a 29.9 percent stake from the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) and a 29.6 percent stake from other banks in the Sparebank 1 alliance, it said.

The deal is subject to approval from regulators. Sparebanken Hedmark has previously announced plans to list on the Oslo Bourse in 2016. ($1 = 8.6742 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)