FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Sparebanken Hedmark says on track for IPO in 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 5 months ago

Sparebanken Hedmark says on track for IPO in 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, March 17 (Reuters) -

** Sparebanken Hedmark remains on track to list on the Oslo Stock Exchange later this year following its takeover of SpareBank 1 Oslo from April 1, Chief Executive Richard Heiberg told a banking conference on Friday

** He estimated the value of the company when listed to be around 8 billion Norwegian crowns ($944.77 million)

** Will be Norway's fourth-largest savings bank with operations in Hedmark, Oppland, Oslo and Akershus and around 120 billion Norwegian crowns in lending volume

** "We have growth capacity, but we prefer profitable growth. We are in a market where we really can decide how much we want to grow; therefore we aim for a careful, profitable growth," he told Reuters

** Has experienced record customer growth after DNB closed down branches in some regions. Currently the banks has 290,000 customers

** About a third of mortgage loans are in Oslo, but CEO not concerned about risk in housing market as the average loan-to-value is around 50 percent, but says "we do follow the housing market very closely"

** Says loan book is low-risk, not exposed to the oil industry

** Dividend policy of 50 percent, target for return on equity of at least 10 percent

$1 = 8.4677 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.