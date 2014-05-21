FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spar Group first-half headline EPS 372 cents vs 341 cents
May 21, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Spar Group first-half headline EPS 372 cents vs 341 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Spar Group Ltd

* Profit before taxation 889.5 million rand

* Revenue 25.83 bln rand

* Headline earnings per share 372.0 cents

* Spar anticipates that market conditions will remain largely unchanged for remainder of financial year

* Says dividend per share for six months ended march 2014 of 195 cents versus 179 cents a year earlier

* Trading performance for first seven weeks of second half of year has remained consistent, and group expects sales growth to be broadly in line with first half. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

