BRIEF-Spar Group first-half headline EPS 372 cents vs 341 cents

May 21 (Reuters) - Spar Group Ltd

* Profit before taxation 889.5 million rand

* Revenue 25.83 bln rand

* Headline earnings per share 372.0 cents

* Spar anticipates that market conditions will remain largely unchanged for remainder of financial year

* Says dividend per share for six months ended march 2014 of 195 cents versus 179 cents a year earlier

* Trading performance for first seven weeks of second half of year has remained consistent, and group expects sales growth to be broadly in line with first half.